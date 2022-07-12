Michael Egger

Michael Joseph Egger

May 17, 1947 - July 7, 2022

Michael Joseph Egger, of Omaha, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022, after his over 30-year battle with Parkinson's. He was surrounded by his family at Josie Harper Hospice Home.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 11, 2022, at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Church with visitation Sunday at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m. followed by a vigil.

Mike was born May 17, 1947, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Norrie and Lila Egger and resided in Columbus for many years. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1965. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He joined the military in 1968 and served until 1974.

He married Mary (Tudi) Maguire in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 13, 1969. To this union were born three children, Nathan, Sara and Mallory. In 1971 they moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where he started his career in the insurance industry at Mutual of Omaha, Saefco and finally Auto Owners Insurance until his health caused him to retire.

Mike so appreciated the outdoors. He hunted, fished and had a deep appreciation for the beauty of nature. He especially loved going to “the pond” to spend the day. He had the kindest heart, often releasing spiders and all living creatures back to their environment. He enjoyed going to auctions and over time accumulated a valued gun collection. Mike was devoted to his family and always made them the center of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Nathan (Whitney) of Omaha; daughter, Sara Kopiasz (Ryan) of Omaha; daughter, Mallory Denney (Brandon) of Scottsdale, Arizona; mother, Lila Egger of Omaha; grandchildren, Julian Egger, Maddie Egger, Noah Egger and Elle Egger; brothers-in-law, Mike Maguire; and sisters-in-law, Ann Kudron, Colleen Morris, Debbie Jamieson, Bev Baker, Amy Harrington, Lori Maguire and Kelly Sinclair.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norrie Egger; step-mother, Carmen Egger; and brothers-in-law, John Dickerson, Dean Recek, Lewie Baker and John Paul Recek.