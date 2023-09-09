Michael Fohl Schmit

December 2, 1965 – August 26, 2023

Mike was born in David City, Nebraska, on Dec. 2, 1965, the youngest of 10 children of Loran and Irene Schmit. Mike attended Bellwood Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in David City where he was honored as a National Merit Scholar, graduating in 1984. Mike was a long time employee of Microchip Technology in Tempe, Arizona, where he worked in the Quality Department, helping to improve their manufacturing processes for their state-of-the-art microchips. Mike will be remembered as a kind, highly intelligent person who was a voracious reader and always the one you wanted on your team during family Trivial Pursuit games. He had a passion for history, astronomy and space exploration and loved classical music. Following in his father's footsteps he earned his pilot's license at an early age and had an interest in aviation throughout his life. Mike also enjoyed participating in family gatherings back in Nebraska as well as Deadwood, South Dakota and Arizona.