Michael Fohl Schmit
December 2, 1965 – August 26, 2023
Michael (Mike) Fohl Schmit, age 57, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, in Chandler, Arizona, after a long illness.
Mike was born in David City, Nebraska, on Dec. 2, 1965, the youngest of 10 children of Loran and Irene Schmit. Mike attended Bellwood Elementary School and St. Thomas Aquinas High School in David City where he was honored as a National Merit Scholar, graduating in 1984. Mike was a long time employee of Microchip Technology in Tempe, Arizona, where he worked in the Quality Department, helping to improve their manufacturing processes for their state-of-the-art microchips. Mike will be remembered as a kind, highly intelligent person who was a voracious reader and always the one you wanted on your team during family Trivial Pursuit games. He had a passion for history, astronomy and space exploration and loved classical music. Following in his father's footsteps he earned his pilot's license at an early age and had an interest in aviation throughout his life. Mike also enjoyed participating in family gatherings back in Nebraska as well as Deadwood, South Dakota and Arizona.
A much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend, Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Schmit; sister, Julie Schmit-Albin; and sister-in-law, Catalina Schmit.
Mike is survived by his father, Loran Schmit - Bellwood, Nebraska; sister Marcia - Mesa, Arizona; brother Steve (Diane) - David City, Nebraska; sister Mary - Chandler, Arizona; brother-in-law John Albin - Lincoln, Nebraska; brother John (Alejandra) - Wichita, Kansas; sister Michele - Bellwood, Nebraska; sister Susan (Kathryn Mason) - Tacoma, Washington; sister Jean Hopwood (Kevin) - Orlando, Florida; and sister Lorin Schmit Dunlop (John) - Lake Oswego, Oregon. Mike is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Bellwood, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, with a rosary at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. and interment afterward at St. Mary's and St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery in Bellwood. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Peter's Catholic Church, Bellwood, Nebraska; Nebraska Right to Life; the American Lung Association or the David City Public Library, David City, Nebraska.