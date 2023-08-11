Michael ‘Heavy' J. Smith

July 9, 1958 - August 8, 2023

Michael “Heavy” J. Smith, age 65, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Aug. 8, 2023, at Annie Jeffrey Memorial County Health Center in Osceola.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Osceola, with Father Andrew Litt officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at the church from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Rosary. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery, with a luncheon at the church hall to follow.

Following formal arrangements on Saturday, the Smith family invites you to join them for a celebration of life in honor of Heavy at the Osceola Legion Club. It was always Heavy's pleasure to buy a “round” and the family would like your help to toast Heavy with a Busch Lite one final time.

Heavy was born July 9, 1958, in Osceola, Nebraska, to Everette W. and Rose E. (Gasper) Smith. He attended school in Osceola, graduating high school in 1976. Following graduation, Heavy worked for a short time at Grosch Irrigation. Heavy then began farming the family land in the Osceola area and started his own trucking business, Mike Smith Trucking. Heavy found much enjoyment in his farming and trucking businesses and it was with great pride that he one day pass these on to his three sons, Damian, Dylan and Devin. Heavy was the epitome of an American farmer and one of the most generous humans until the end, always willing to lend a hand (or a son) to a friend in need.

On July 19, 1985, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Robak. To this union, three sons were born. Heavy served four terms as Polk County Commissioner, where he was instrumental with enacting improvements for the county.

Heavy enjoyed hunting, watching DSR and dirt track racing, farming, playing cards, being the boss and socializing. Heavy also very much enjoyed giving candy to his grandchildren. Whether Heavy was handing out bags of candy at his house or driving around with a baggie full of suckers, “Papa” always had the sweets for his grandkids.

Survivors include his wife Karen of Osceola; sons: Damian (Joni) Smith of Lincoln; Dylan (Morgan) Smith of Osceola; Devin (Becca) Smith of Osceola; six grandchildren: Danielle, Avery, Elizabeth, Ryder, Walker, Everyn; two sisters: Jackie Turkal of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Paula Fischesser of Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everette and Rose Smith.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com