October 5, 1948—July 13, 2023

Michael (Mike) Paul Honke, 74, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away July 13, 2023, after a brave battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 3921 20th St. in Columbus, with Fr. Joseph Miksch officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. vigil. The family requests that attendees wear Husker Red.

Mike was born on Oct. 5, 1948, at Lincoln (Nebraska) General Hospital to Herbert E. Honke and Mildred L. (Miller) Honke. He spent his early years in Lincoln and attended Blessed Sacrament School. The family would move to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1962 and he was part of the first graduating class at Scotus Central Catholic High School (1966). Mike had a life-long love of the Cornhuskers and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, graduating in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering.

While in college, Mike met the love of his life Martha (Marti) Hill. Computers were Mike’s other special interest and many times their dates were spent studying together by the giant computer on campus. Marti always called him the smartest person she ever met.

Mike and Marti were married June 19, 1971, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord, Nebraska, and this year celebrated 52 years of marriage. In their early years together, Mike’s work took them to Kansas where all three of their children were born. In December 1977, the family was blessed to move back to Nebraska (their favorite place) when Mike was hired at Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus as an engineer with computer emphasis. He worked there until 1995 when he became a self-employed computer consultant for several years. Mike concluded his career as an IT specialist with Platte County, retiring in December 2018.

In addition to computers, Mike loved to “fix things,” work on his yard and garden, and even started a mini greenhouse in the basement that he shared produce from with family and friends (of which he had many). He had fond memories of golfing with his SHAG buddies and attending Jimmy Buffett concerts with his fellow parrotheads. He also loved to travel with Marti, going to places all around the state, country and even outside the US. Seeing the beauty of our nations was something he really enjoyed.

Mike had a strong faith in the Lord and a volunteering spirit throughout his life. He enjoyed sharing his faith with a group of students as a Rock Talk leader at Scotus and was a Knights of Columbus member at St. Isidore’s Church, where he also served recently on the logo design committee for the new Parish Center campaign. In addition, he was a past member of the Columbus Jaycees, Toastmasters and Sertoma Club.

Mike was a presence who will be hard to forget and he is loved by many.

Survived by his wife, Martha “Marti” Honke of Columbus; daughter, Heather (John) Schroder of Columbus; daughter, Beth (Derek) Babel of Columbus; son, Matthew (Kathleen) Honke of Roca; grandchildren, Shelby Schroder, Allison (Schroder) & Jaymes Sivill, Lindsay Schroder, Alexander Honke; great-grandchildren, Rylynne and Aubree; sister, Vicki (Honke) and Duane Hodge of Ashland; brother, Terry and Connie Honke of Lincoln; brother and sister-in-law, Russell and Kathy Hill of North Loup; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mildred Honke; parents-in-law, Mills and Ellamae Hill; sister-in-law, Millie Hill; nephew, Stephen Shonka; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family suggests memorials to St. Isidore’s Church Parish Center Campaign, Scotus Central Catholic School or to the donor’s choice.