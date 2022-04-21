Michael J. Faltys

March 30, 1966 - April 18, 2022

Michael J. Faltys, 56, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Miksch celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Michael Faltys was born March 30, 1966, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Francis and Lyra (Wurdeman) Faltys. He graduated from Howells High School in Howells, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On July 6, 1984, Mike was united in marriage to Kimberly Capzao at St. Mary's Catholic Church in West Point, Nebraska. Mike was a supervisor at Cargill Meat Packing, beginning his career with them in 1985. He loved sports, playing poker, gardening, hunting and fishing, and especially time with his grandchildren.

Michael is survived by his wife, Kimberly Faltys of Columbus; son, Benjamin (Teresa) Faltys of Raymond; grandchildren, Beckett and Caden; son, Brandon Faltys of Dodge; grandchildren, Maizie and Zeplin; son, Tyler Faltys of Genoa; mother, Lyra Faltys of Columbus; brother, Gary (Reneé) Faltys of Amarillo, Texas; sister, Lucinda (Todd) Heavican of Schuyler; brother, Jonathan (Nicki) Faltys of Columbus; mother-in-law, Cathy Capazo of Omaha; brother-in-law, John (Diane) Capazo of Carter Lake, Iowa; brother-in-law, Gary (Vicki) Capazo of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Francis Faltys; grandparents; father-in-law, Ralph Capazo; and sister-in-law, Deborah Capazo.

Memorials may be directed to the wishes of the family or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com