Michael Kaasch

Michael W. Kaasch

Age 62

Michael W. Kaasch, 62, of Schuyler, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at St. Augustine's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at Svoboda Funeral Home, 905 A St. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church on Friday, Oct. 1. Interment with military honors will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with lunch following in the St. Augustine's Social Hall.

He is survived by his wife of almost 37 years, Kathy of Schuyler; children, Chris Densmore of Iowa City, Iowa, Tonya Densmore of Schuyler and Michael (Gloria) Kaasch of Schuyler; grandchildren, Alicia Guico, Nathasha (Isaac) Guico and their son Elijah, Izaiah Densmore, David, Michael, and Aleks Kaasch and Taylor Wilke; step-father, Ron Graus of Columbus; siblings, John (Susan) Kaasch of Georgia, Pat (Julie) Kaasch of Columbus, Christina Heins of Norfolk, Mike Graus of Georgia, Sam Graus of South Carolina and Sarah Graus of Linwood; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.