Michael N. Kaup

Age 80

Services for Michael N. Kaup are at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with a 6 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, also at the church.