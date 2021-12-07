Michael Kaup

Michael N. Kaup

February 4, 1941 - December 3, 2021

Michael N. Kaup, 80, a longtime Columbus resident, passed away at his home on Friday morning Dec. 3, 2021, with his wife of 54 years at his side.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard.

Mike was born Feb. 4, 1941 near Lindsay, Nebraska. He grew up in Genoa with his family and at a young age worked alongside his parents as a press operator for the Genoa Leader Times newspaper which his family owned. He graduated from Genoa High School in 1959 and married LaVonne Henggeler on June 24, 1967. They were excited to become parents to a son, Christopher (Chip) in 1978.

In Mike's early years, he was employed at Telegram Printing, winning an award for designing an annual report for First National Bank. Following that, he was named general manager of Mid-American Research Chemical for many years and a member of the National Guard.

He and LaVonne built their home on four acres, raised their son, Chip, and lived there for 42 years. He and LaVonne kept active on their acreage, planting hundreds of trees which grew into a Christmas tree farm in the ‘90s.

Mike also had a great impact around the Columbus community, most recently as a Master Gardener. In fact, Mike was a master at many other things … being recognized as a Master Angler, Master Photographer and a Master Grafter as a member of the Nebraska Nut Growers Association. Mike always found ways to excel or expand his knowledge with other diversified hobbies which included flying, glass cutting and etching, making wine and woodworking.

During the time of Mike's illness, many friends and family helped maintain the acreage as best as they could but without the loving care of its “Master,” it never quite looked the same.

One of Mike's greatest joys were rock climbing and the annual mountain climbing trips with Father Joe and Charlie Wozny. Among his accomplishments were conquering the Grand Canyon, Angels Landing, Half Dome and many trips to the Tetons.

Mike is survived by his wife, LaVonne; sisters-in-law, Lillian Kaup, Linda (George) Gottschall and Sue Henggeler; sister, Kathy Yates; many cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher (Chip) Kaup; parents, Leo and Loretta Kaup; stepfather, Joe Wewel; parents-in-law, Leonard and Lucille Henggeler; brothers, John and Glen Kaup; sister, Sharon Pleiss; brothers-in-law, Leo, Lowell and Loren Henggeler; and sister-in-law, Lila Pencak.

Memorials can be directed to St Isidore's grade school or Scotus Central High School.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com