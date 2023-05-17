Michael W. Kopejtka

September 10, 1962 - May 13, 2023

A Memorial Service for Michael W. Kopejtka, 60, of Duncan, Nebraska, formerly of O'Neill, will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of O'Neill with Pastor Dean Seger officiating. Inurnment will follow in the O'Neill Cemetery. Michael passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Michael Wayne Kopejtka was born in O'Neill on Sept. 10, 1962, to Norman and Bonney (Lawrence) Kopejtka. He was baptized into the Body of Christ at Christ Lutheran Church on Dec. 23, 1962. Michael attended O'Neill High School, graduating in 1981.

He worked for H & H farming in rural Wheeler County, and later National Farms in Atkinson, Nebraska, before moving to Duncan, Nebraska, in 1994. Michael worked as a welding specialist at Husker Steel in Columbus for 21 years.

Michael loved being outdoors and was an ATV enthusiast. He also enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. In his younger years, Michael was a member of the Holt County Archery Club.

Michael is survived by two step-daughters, Betty Bright and Tracy (Lonnie) Carlson all of Pierce; ex-wife, Jessie Pendergrass of Pierce; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Kopejtka (William Schuler) of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sister, Mary (Ron) Boettcher of Stuart; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Michael is preceded by his parents; step-father, John Smith; and one niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary of O'Neill, Nebraska.