Michael Leick Sr.

Michael Thomas Leick, Sr.

Age 65

Michael Thomas Leick, Sr., 65, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He spent 13 weeks fighting to recover from COVID-19 complications.

A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at West Center Chapel with family receiving friends from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska, 203 S. Fifth St. Masks are required for all attendees, no exceptions.

Mike was a loving father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by children, Tom (Jessica) Leick, Tony Leick (Vicki Fuller), Erin Leick, Kelsey (Michael) Fields, Amber Leick and Colin Downing; grandchildren, Logan, Lexa, Anson, Lily and Charlotte; and his dear friend, Anita Petersen.

He and the family request the unvaccinated receive their shots in his memory. The family requests no peace lilies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Humphrey, Nebraska.