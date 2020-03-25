Michael (Mick) L. Longacre
View Comments

Michael (Mick) L. Longacre

{{featured_button_text}}

Michael (Mick) L. Longacre

October 6, 1945-March 15, 2020

Michael 'Mick' L Longacre, 74, of Fremont, went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.

Mick was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Schuyler, to Ted and Pauline (Holoubek) Longacre. He attended Schuyler High School and went on to become a proud U.S. Navy Veteran. Mick enjoyed golf, cooking for others, making people laugh, and loved his dogs.

Mick is survived by his brothers, Ron (Shirley) Longacre of Bellevue and Ted (Lana) Longacre of Omaha; sister, Kathy (Don) Brink of Elkhorn; brother-in-law, Harold Ladehoff of Lincoln; dear friend, Terry Synovec of Fremont; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Gayle Ladehoff and Linda Gilbert.

To send flowers to the family of Michael Longacre, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News