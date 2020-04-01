Michael "Mike" A. Laska
November 19, 1957-March 29, 2020

Michael “Mike” A. Laska, 62, of St. Edward, NE, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, NE.

A restricted visitation will be Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at St. Edward Catholic Church in St. Edward from 4-8 p.m. In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions set by the CDC, no more than 10 people will be allowed in at one time. There will be a private family service with burial to follow at the St. Edward Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Life held for Mike at a later date.

There will be a video of the funeral service on Mike's page of our website later this week

Memorials to St. Edward Fire and Rescue.

Miller-Levander Funeral Home in St. Edward, NE is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com

