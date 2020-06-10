Michael Rosenthal

Age 60

Michael Rosenthal, 60, of Columbus died Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Omaha, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery.