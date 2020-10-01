Michael Tresler

Age 31

Michael was a free spirit; he lived in the moment. He had a very full life with fear not an option (except of spiders). He had a heart of gold and would be there and do anything for everyone. He was the life of the party, and he made his presence known. His family was extremely close, they were his world, especially his children. If you had the privilege to know him, you understand. There will never be another soul like him. We ask that you cherish the memories you have and hold on to your family tight. We will never stop loving, talking, and speaking his name. Your legacy will live on.