Michael Williams

Michael L. Williams

September 28, 1944-April 14, 2020

Michael L. Williams, 75, of Polk, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln.

Private graveside services will be held at the Polk Cemetery near Polk. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Michael Lee was born on Sept. 28, 1944, to Jim and Ruby Williams in Omaha. Following his schooling, Michael began working for Sorenson's Dairy. He then moved to the Genoa area where he began farming and working with livestock. He would eventually start working for Local 21 Iron Workers and remained there until his retirement in 2002. He then moved to Polk, and on Nov. 6, 2006, Michael married Brenda Shenk. They would remain in Polk, where he did some demo and tree removal, as well as help out his good friends in the Polk area hauling grain during harvest time.

Michael loved to work, but would always find time to attend auctions, and when able he enjoyed getting to do some horseback riding. He was also a member of the Iron Workers Union.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Brenda of Polk; his children, Mike (Vicki) Williams of Plattsmouth and Lisa (Dave) Knutson of Omaha.