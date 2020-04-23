× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Joseph Woelfel

February 12, 1983-April 19, 2020

Michael Joseph Woelfel, 37, of Columbus, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

The COVID-19 Virus pandemic will not allow a public service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor, for friends and family later this summer. A Go Fund Me page has been started, and there is a benefit account set up at Pinnacle Bank of Nebraska under Benefit for Michael Woelfel. Mike will be truly missed.

Mike was born in Columbus on Feb. 12, 1983. He graduated from Columbus High School in 2001, and Bellevue University in 2005, with a business administrations degree. Mike loved fishing, sports (sand volleyball, softball, bowling, especially soccer) and the Oklahoma Sooners. Mike started kicking soccer balls at four years old; he played AYSO, club soccer, CHS soccer and at Bellevue University where he was team captain and MVP his senior year.