Michael Joseph Woelfel
February 12, 1983-April 19, 2020
Michael Joseph Woelfel, 37, of Columbus, died Sunday evening, April 19, 2020, as a result of a motorcycle accident.
The COVID-19 Virus pandemic will not allow a public service, but there will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor, for friends and family later this summer. A Go Fund Me page has been started, and there is a benefit account set up at Pinnacle Bank of Nebraska under Benefit for Michael Woelfel. Mike will be truly missed.
Mike was born in Columbus on Feb. 12, 1983. He graduated from Columbus High School in 2001, and Bellevue University in 2005, with a business administrations degree. Mike loved fishing, sports (sand volleyball, softball, bowling, especially soccer) and the Oklahoma Sooners. Mike started kicking soccer balls at four years old; he played AYSO, club soccer, CHS soccer and at Bellevue University where he was team captain and MVP his senior year.
On May 6, 2011, Mike and Megan Cobb were married at Sandals Whitehouse Resort in Westmoreland, Jamaica. Mike was a strong, energetic, motivated man. He started his working career by mowing lawns and cutting trees with his dad. After moving to Omaha, Mike worked as a host, a server, a bartender, and then kitchen manager at Applebee's for 13 years. That is where Mike and Megan met. They always wanted a family, and with the miracle of medicine and lots of prayers, on May 7, 2019, they were blessed with twins, Beau and Rhett. Mike was very proud of working with Gehring Construction where he loved his job. He felt so accomplished when he got his CDL license. All of Mike's co-workers and the Gehring family loved Mike.
Mike and Megan love their home -- the quietness and peace on the lake. It was such a relief for them to take the boat out for a relaxing spin, and Mike to cast a line or two. He was looking forward to teaching their boys all of the dad and son things. Mike loved working and being outside, and hanging out with family and friends.
Mike is survived by wife, Megan and 11-month old twin boys, Beau Michael and Rhett Thomas; parents, Dorothy and Danny Eschliman of Columbus, Dan and Barb Woelfel of Omaha, Rick and Celeste Cobb of Columbus; sisters: Becky (Jason) McClanathan of Omaha, Amanda (Nate) Tucker of Bozeman, Montana and Sarah Woelfel of Omaha; brother, Jimmy Woelfel of Omaha; sister-in-law, Jessi (Brian) Goodsell of Des Moines, Iowa; brother-in-law, Joel (Kara) Goodsell of Omaha; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, so many friends and his beloved black lab, Marley.
