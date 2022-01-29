 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michelle (Mickey) Knott

Michele F. Knott (Mickey)

October 17, 1946 - January 25, 2022

Michele F. Knott (Mickey), 75 of Lincoln, died Jan. 25, 2022.

A Celebration of Mickey's Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Odgen, Utah, the daughter of Mike Dubas and Dolores Went Dubas. She married John J. Knott on Jan. 28, 1977, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Police Department. bmlfh.com

