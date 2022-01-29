Michelle (Mickey) Knott

Michele F. Knott (Mickey)

October 17, 1946 - January 25, 2022

A Celebration of Mickey's Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born Oct. 17, 1946, in Odgen, Utah, the daughter of Mike Dubas and Dolores Went Dubas. She married John J. Knott on Jan. 28, 1977, in Grand Island, Nebraska. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.