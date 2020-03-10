Michelle Schlender

October 23, 1964-March 7, 2020

Michelle Schlender, 55, of Columbus, formerly of Lincoln, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, with Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church, with a 10:45 a.m. family prayer service.

Michelle was born Oct. 23, 1964, in Columbus, to LeRoy and Maxine (Price) Schlender. She attended school in Columbus and graduated from Columbus High School in 1983. She then attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln where she earned a degree in accounting and business. Michelle lived in Lincoln for many years where she worked at Tabitha Health Care. Michelle enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and spending time with her cat, Ginger. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus.