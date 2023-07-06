Michelle Wetjen

June 29, 1954 - June 30, 2023

Michelle Wetjen, 69, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Patrick Sparling officiating. Interment will be in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. The family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at the church.

Michelle Wetjen was born June 29, 1954, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Reinhard and Hulda (Wilke) Henke. She was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus and confirmed her Christian faith through confirmation at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus. Michelle graduated from Columbus High School. She married James Wolf on Aug. 25, 1973, and later married Steve Wetjen on June 25, 1988, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Michelle and Steve owned and operated Tipster's Bar for several years. After earning an associate degree in criminal justice, Michelle began working as a correctional officer at the Platte County Jail, a job that she truly loved. Michelle enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, visiting with friends and loved cats.

Michelle is survived by her son, Clint Wolf of Columbus; grandson, Loden Tkaczuk of Omaha; sister, Bonnie (Lloyd) Abbott of Marquette; sister, Janet Whitefoot of Fort Calhoun; sister, Suzanne “Suzy” (Greg) Cochennet of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Jeanie Henke of Creston; and brother-in-law, Gary Lanka of Loup City.

Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Reinhard Henke; mother, Hulda Henke-Miller; husband, Steve Wetjen; brother, Duane Henke; sister, Nancy Lanka; and brother-in-law, Roger Whitefoot.

Memorials are suggested to Paws & Claws, or the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com