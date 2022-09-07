Mildred Chana

May 16, 1938 - September 4, 2022

Mildred Chana, 84, of St. Edward, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, after a brief stay at Cloverlodge.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Church rural St. Edward, Nebraska. Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Following the burial there will be a lunch served in the church.

Mildred “Millie” Charlotte (Nelson) Chana was born on May 16, 1938, in St. Edward, the daughter of Oscar and Charlotte “Lottie” (Olson) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church and was a lifelong member. Millie graduated from St. Edward public schools in 1955.

On June 22, 1963, she was united in marriage to Donald H. Chana at Salem Lutheran Church. Don and Millie lived on the Nelson farm homestead from 1965-2017. They built a log house on the land which Millie loved. She made the perfect farmer's wife with her love of welcoming all to her home with open arms and of course some wonderful homemade food. The farm was complete with a white fence, red barns and an American flag flying in the center.

Millie graduated from Luther college in 1957, she worked at Consumers Public Power District (NPPD) for 15 years and then at Brower, Treadway & Bird Law Offices for 13 years. In 2017 they moved off the farm into a house in town that Millie loved.

Millie is survived by her husband, Don Chana; brother-in-law, Merlin Chana; sisters-in-law, Maxine Voichoski, Jeanine Kennedy, Vivian Carnahan and Charlotte Courtright; brother-in-law, Larry Courtright; niece, Joan Kunes; nephews, Brian Nelson and Brad Nelson; along with many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Nelson; sister, Dorothy Foreman; parents-in-law, Perry and Edna Chana; sister-in-law, Gaylene Chana; brothers-in-law, Ted Voichoski, Carroll Kennedy and Norman Carnahan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Edward Fire and Rescue, VIP Valet Parking—Columbus Community Hospital (van service that took Millie to and from Chemo treatments for nine months at no cost).

Miller-Levander Funeral Home of St. Edward, Nebraska, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at levanderfuneralhome.com