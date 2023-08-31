Mildred Johnson

November 30, 1931 – December 29, 2021

Millie Johnson, 90, of Glendale, Arizona, a Columbus native, died on Dec. 29, 2021, at her home in Glendale, Arizona. She was laid to rest at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Columbus.

Miss Johnson was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Columbus, the daughter of Michael R. and Anna M. (Ruth) Johnson. She attended St. Bonaventure Grade School, graduating from St. Mary's Cathedral High School, Grand Island, in 1949.

She was employed as a legal secretary for attorneys in the private sector, as well as in the Office of the General Counsel, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Denver.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aloysius Johnson of Glendale, Arizona; and one nephew, Dana. She is survived by her sister, Ruth (Mrs. Don) Norre, of Tempe, Arizona; brother, Robert (Brother Paulinus O.F.M.) Johnson, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; niece, Debbie; nephew, Michael; one grand-niece, Laurie; and four grand-nephews, Chad, Jacob, Adam and Blake.