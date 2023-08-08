Mildred ‘Mardell' Brestel

January 7, 1929 - August 2, 2023

Memorial service for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, of Norfolk, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Pastor Brad Birtell will be officiating. Inurnment will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. Mardell passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel Air Nursing Home in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Mardell (as she liked to be called) was the second child born on Jan. 7, 1929, to Paul E. and Thurza A. (Almquist) Exstrom in Brady, Nebraska. The family grew to include four children: Paul, Mardell, Donald, and Ralph. Mardell graduated from North Platte High School in 1946, and was a member of National Honor Society.

On Sept. 26, 1948, she married Leyon Oliver Brestel at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in North Platte. She and Leyon moved to the Martin Brestel family Hereford cattle ranch north of Brady shortly after their marriage. They moved to a farm south of Brady several years later. While on the farm, son Roger was born in 1951, followed by another son, Ronald, in 1956.

In 1958, Leyon developed a health condition that caused him to need to leave life on the farm. He and Mardell made a series of moves over the years as Leyon was building his career in power plant water chemistry which included Lexington, Nebraska; Crete, Nebraska; Peru, Nebraska; and Montrose, Colorado.

With each move, Mardell jumped right into each new community. She worked in the business office at Doane College in Crete while raising their sons. She was a 50-year member of PEO and a member of Tuesday Club in Peru, and volunteered for school functions. Mardell and Leyon attended all of son Ron's football and basketball games, and rarely missed a band competition or concert. She became a part-time student at Peru State College.

In Montrose, she and Leyon found new adventures. They loved exploring Colorado. They regularly enjoyed alpine and cross-country skiing. They purchased a Cessna 182 airplane which Leyon regularly flew. Mardell was always willing to ride along. They were members of a monthly card club. Leyon and Mardell were active in the United Methodist Church of Montrose. Mardell took up bowling in Montrose and joined a weekly women's bowling league. She turned out to be a very good bowler, and started bringing home trophies for 270+ point games.

In 2002, Leyon and Mardell moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, and began the last chapter of their married lives. Together, with the assistance of their son Roger, they built and operated Typhoon Car Wash in Columbus, Nebraska, for nearly 20 years.

Her family was her most important focus. She had a very close relationship with her three brothers, their wives, and their children. Mardell was always interested in her sons' lives and careers. She was equally interested in her grandchildren's activities, and looked forward to visits, frequent pictures, and videos of her great grandchildren.

In March 2015, Leyon passed away, ending a 66-year loving partnership with Mardell. She continued to keep herself busy, and maintained a positive spirit about life and accepted the limitations of advancing age. She passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leyon; her brothers: Paul (and wife, Bernice), Ralph (and wife, Peggy); grandson Ryan Watchorn; and great-granddaughter Cessna Elyse Brestel.

Left to mourn her passing is her brother Donald (Darlene) of Oregon; sons: Roger (Kathy) of Norfolk, Nebraska; Ronald (Martha) of Marshalltown, Iowa; grandchildren: Patrick (Yulia) and their children Felix, Solice, and Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska; Michael (Leslie) and their children Cameron, Nathan, and Claire, of Lincoln, Nebraska; Rosalia Watchorn and her son Tyler of Lincoln, Nebraska; and Kerry (Matt) McQuillan of Gretna, Nebraska; nieces and nephews on both the Exstrom and Brestel sides of the family.

The family asks that memorials be contributed to Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska (animalshelternn.org) or Orphan Grain Train (ogt.org). Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

