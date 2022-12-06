Mildred Mares

July 11, 1922 - December 4, 2022

Mildred Mares, 100, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is 3-5 p.m. Tuesday with a 5 p.m. vigil service, all at the church. Interment is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard.

Mildred Mares was born July 11, 1922, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Henry and Florence (Kirtland) Smith. She attended school in Nashville, where she graduated from East Nashville High School. In February of 1943, Millie joined the U.S. Navy where she served her country during World War II. On Nov. 10, 1944, she was united in marriage to Donald J. Mares in a Naval Chapel in Great Lakes, Illinois. After Millie's honorable discharge in 1945, the couple moved to Columbus. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church, VFW auxiliary, The American Legion Hartman Post #84, Lay Franciscans and Secular Franciscan Order.

Millie is survived by her daughter, Connie (Tom) Jackson of Columbus; daughter, Janet (Terry) Zeller of Bellwood; son, David (Dee) Mares of Colorado; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren with one arriving soon.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Kathleen.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.