Mildred Mausbach

February 26, 1927 - July 1, 2023

Mildred Mausbach, 96, of Columbus, Nebraska, departed this earth on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Anthony's Church in Columbus. Visitation is Friday from 5-7 with a 7 p.m. vigil service, all at McKown Funeral Home.

Mildred Mausbach was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Humphrey, Nebraska to Joe E. and Cecelia (Torczon) Zoucha. She was the last surviving child of 13. She received her early education in Tarnov, Nebraska and graduated in 1944 from Kramer High School (now Columbus High School).

She was united in marriage on Sept. 4, 1948 to Donald Mausbach at St. Anthony's Church in Columbus Nebraska. Prior to marriage, she was employed as a clerk for Consumer's Public Power in Columbus.

In her spare time she enjoyed her visits to the casinos and playing all types of games with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid fan of The Huskers, KC Royals, Lakers, and “Wheel of Fortune.” Mildred also kept busy with her daily diary entries and watching the game show network. In earlier years, she was an active mother supporting Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and school sport and various activities. As a member of St. Anthony's Church, she faithfully served many years a substitute for Perpetual Adoration. She was also a member of St. Theresa's Sodality and VFW Ladies Auxiliary. During happy times, Mildred was known to say “Okee Dokey” to let everyone know, that all is well.

Mildred is survived by her children, Lynn McNabb of Columbus; Terry Mausbach of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Donna (David) Romer of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; John (Sally Walker) Mausbach of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Jaci (Jason) Cooke of Overland Park, Kansas; Trisha Mausbach of Overland Park, Kansas; Sean (Reid Dominie) McNabb of Brunswick, Maine; Matthew Mausbach of Santa Monica, California; Johnny Romer of Sherman Oaks, California; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, of 46 years; her parents, Joe E and Cecelia Zoucha' grandson, Michael Mausbach; five brothers; and seven sisters.

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.