Mildred Novak

May 8, 1921 - September 15, 2021

Mildred Novak, 100, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. There will a CDA Rosary at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, also at St. Bonaventure Church. Visitation will follow the rosary until service time. Interment is at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the Clarkson Catholic Cemetery.

Mildred Novak was born northwest of Schuyler, Nebraska, on May 8, 1921, to John J. and Fannie (Jura) Spulak. She grew up in Schuyler and attended District #26 School in Colfax County. Mildred married Anton S. Novak on Feb. 1, 1944, at St. Mary's Church in Schuyler. They lived and farmed in Stanton County for 37 years before moving to Columbus in 1980.

Mildred was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, rolled bandages for the Red Cross and participated in Perpetual Adoration for 30 years.

Mildred enjoyed cooking for family members, especially kolaches.