Mildred Preister

March 2, 1922—November 3, 2022

Mildred (Sand) Preister passed away peacefully at her home in Columbus, Nebraska, on Nov. 3, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil service to follow at 7 p.m., all at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Mildred was the fourth child born to Henry and Caroline (Herchenbach) Sand on March 2, 1922, on the family farm near Humphrey, Nebraska. She graduated from Humphrey Saint Francis High School in 1940. At a very young age, she learned to be a good cook and seamstress from her mother. Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Sand Brothers & Cremers grocery stores in Humphrey and Lindsay.

On June 15, 1948, Mildred was united in marriage to Victor B. Preister at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. They were blessed with two sons and four daughters. They farmed north of Lindsay in Madison County until 1979, when they moved to Columbus. She and Vic were faithful members of Saint Isidore Catholic Church. She enjoyed quilting with the St. Isidore parish quilting ladies. Mildred was a positive influence on all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other children for whom she babysat. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing and altering for her children and grandchildren. She was also noted for her cooking and baking skills, especially her apple pies, cinnamon rolls and poppyseed cakes. The grandchildren always requested that Grandma bake their birthday cakes.

Mildred is survived by her six children, Lenny (Miriam) of Surprise, Arizona, Kenny of Lindsay, Mary Birkel, Linda (Jim) Davis, Carol (Doug Chmelka) and Carlene (Mark) Bartholomew all of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Albert Preister, Melissa Street, Kristina Swanson, Jordan Preister, Jo Herfel, Ginny Herfel, Jeremy Preister, Jessica Quady, Scott Harmeier, Jami Jacobs, Casey Birkel, Josh Birkel, Chelsea Bartholomew and Carrie Bartholomew. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ann Sand and Lucille Sand; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband Vic in 2014; her parents; daughter-in-law, Jan Preister; siblings, Charlotte (Joe) Cremers, Charles (Angela), Wilfred, Francis and in infancy Odelia and Rosemary Sand.

We will miss her very much and always remember her as a loving, prayerful, humble and hard-working mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Saint Isidore Catholic Church.