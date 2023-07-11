Mildred Rickert

September 28, 1930 - July 9, 2023

Mildred Rickert, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, died peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Public visitation will be on Wednesday, July 12, from 5-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home. A private funeral service and private interment will be held.

Mildred G. Rickert was born on Sept. 28, 1930, in Platte County, Nebraska, to Fred and Minnie (Grotelueschen) Kant. She attended Christ Lutheran School north of Columbus and graduated in 1948 from Kramer High School. Mildred worked for the Soil Mover Company for several years.

Mildred was married to James Rickert on Sept. 28, 1950. She and James were blessed with four children. Mildred loved her Lord and her family very much. She was a very loving mother and the matriarch of the family. Mildred loved to play bridge and was a volunteer at the Columbus Community Hospital for 30 years.

Mildred is survived by her husband, Jim Rickert of Columbus; son, Terry “Fuzz” Rickert of Columbus; son, Tim (Sue) Rickert of Columbus; daughter, LeAnne (Rich) Johnston of Fountain Hills, Arizona; daughter, Susan (Stuart) Krejci of Wahoo; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way; special niece, Irene Clayburn of Columbus; sister-in-law, Leona Kant of Columbus; and brother-in-law, Alvin Rickert of Columbus.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie Kant; brothers, Carroll Kant and Elvin Kant; sisters, Hilda (Marvin) Bakenhus and Margaret (Ray) Wilke; parents-in-law, John and Eunice Rickert; sisters-in-law, Virginia (Milton) Ewert and Mabel Rickert; and great-grandson, Brandon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour.

