Milton 'John' Smith Aug 18, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milton ‘John' SmithJune 30, 1932 - August 16, 2023 Tags Milton 'john' Smith Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Germany takes step toward legalizing marijuana British Museum Fires Employee After 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts Disappear British Museum Fires Employee After 3,000-Year-Old Artifacts Disappear Sudanese medical students fleeing war to complete their studies in Rwanda Sudanese medical students fleeing war to complete their studies in Rwanda Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California Hurricane Hilary Heads Toward Southern California