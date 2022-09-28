Milton Micek

November 21, 1938 - September 24, 2022

Milton Micek, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Genoa Long Term Care Center in Genoa, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa with Fr. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery in Genoa. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Milton was born Nov. 21, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Charles and Bernice (Shemek) Micek. He grew up on the farm Northeast of Genoa and attended Genoa High School. On Jan. 11, 1962, Milton was united in marriage to Margaret "Margie" Kwapnioski at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Tarnov, Nebraska. Milton worked for Central Sand and Gravel, retiring after at the age of 65. Milton also farmed and collected old tractors. He enjoyed hunting and taking his boys fishing when they were young. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and had resided at the Genoa Long Term Care Center for the past number of years.

Milton is survived by his son, Michael Micek of Monroe; son, Randy Micek of Waco; and nieces and nephews.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice Micek; wife, Margie Micek; daughter-in-law, Lisa Renee Micek; and brother, Gerald (Lois) Micek.

Memorials are suggested as those of the donor's choice.

