Milton Wennekamp Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milton WennekampNovember 9, 1933 - September 20, 2022 Tags Milton Wennekamp Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics Baby Teeth Are Coming In For This Panda Cub! Baby Teeth Are Coming In For This Panda Cub! Climate threatens Ojibwe's sacred wild rice Climate threatens Ojibwe's sacred wild rice WATCH NOW: Pet - Hugo WATCH NOW: Pet - Hugo