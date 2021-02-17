Monica Becher
Age 83
Monica Becher, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Genoa Long Term Care, Genoa, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Endowment Fund.
The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com