 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monica Becher
View Comments

Monica Becher

{{featured_button_text}}

Monica Becher

Age 83

Monica Becher, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Genoa Long Term Care, Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Endowment Fund.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News