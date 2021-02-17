Monica Becher

Age 83

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.