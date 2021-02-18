Monica Becher

October 3, 1937 - February 15, 2021

Monica Becher, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Genoa Long Term Care, Genoa, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Rev. Patrick Sparling and Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Endowment Fund. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Monica Rose Becher was born Oct. 3, 1937, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Max and Monica (McLeod) Wunderlich. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1955. On Dec. 30, 1956, Monica was united in marriage to Lowell Becher in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Monica worked at Becton Dickinson before the couple moved to Washington for a year and half, returning to Columbus to make their home. Monica worked at the family business – Wunderlich's Bar & Café, Columbus Veterinary Hospital and Columbus Tour and Travel.