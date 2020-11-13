Monica "Minnie" Kula

Monica “Minnie” M. Kula

May 2, 1932 – November 11, 2020

Monica “Minnie” M. Kula, 88, formerly of Columbus, peacefully passed into the arms of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Genoa Long Term Care.

Family Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. A private family Rosary will be broadcast at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. There will be a public visitation 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will also be broadcast on Facebook.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

Monica “Minnie” Sliva was born May 2, 1932, to Joseph and Mary (Yelli) Sliva. She grew up in Columbus and attended St. Anthony Grade School.

Monica was united in marriage to Joseph C. Kula on Nov. 25, 1953, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. To this union, five children were born. She was a homemaker most of her life. She worked at the Columbus Community Hospital in the laundry department and helped with cleaning. She also cleaned at the Columbus Manor, 7 Knight motel and Econo Lodge.