Monica "Moni" Albracht

March 17, 1962 - May 21, 2022

Monica Susan (Nienaber) Albracht was born on March 17, 1962, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Harry and Mary Lou (Eisenmenger) Nienaber. Moni was raised on the family farm and learned the tough life of milking cows and daily chores. She graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in Lindsay, Nebraska, and from Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. Moni married Keith Albracht, her college sweetheart, in 1984 in Lindsay. Early on, she worked with special needs children. She then worked for Country Style Floral and Penny's Floral shops. In April 1987, she began working at Camaco in Human Resources until January 2021. She began working at Columbus Community Hospital in patient accounts in February 2021 shortly before her Glioblastoma brain cancer diagnosis. Moni sang with the Country Ramblers Band from 1982 to 1995 and was inducted into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Moni loved her Catholic faith and was very active in St. Isidore Catholic Church including, mass cantor, choir member, Christian Women's Treasurer, Mardi Gras and Bazaar fundraiser committees, and for several years managed the religious articles in the church gift shop. She enjoyed her sons' activities, coaching AYSO soccer and helping with Boy Scouts. She served on the United Way Board and was very involved in the year-to-year planning of the National Day of Prayer event in Columbus from its inception until 2020. Moni loved to share her gift of music and would encourage others to share their talents as well. Moni and Keith attended Christians Encounter Christ weekends in 2002. Together they became a teaching couple in 2014 for Catholic Engaged Encounter, preparing young couples for marriage. Moni enjoyed watching Husker football and volleyball and the Kansas City Chiefs. Summer Sunday afternoons were spent 4-wheeling with friends. She adored her grandkids.