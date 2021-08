Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Burial is in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.