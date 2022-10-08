Myrna Maly

Myrna (Lois) Maly

Age 87

Myrna (Lois) Maly, 87, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Oct. 3, 2022.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, from 5- 8 p.m. with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m., at Roper and Sons Mortuary-Midtown Chapel, 4300 O St. in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave. in Lincoln, Nebraska. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the funeral Mass. Interment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska.

She was born in Genoa, Nebraska, to Ernest and Carrie Christensen. She graduated from Columbus High School, was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and the Women of Moose Lodge #175. She was preceded in death by her sons, Gary and Roger; daughter, Terri; former husband, Arnold; her parents; and nine siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kathleen (Archie) Arnt and Cindy Maly all of Lincoln, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kendall Christensen of Columbus; along with many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions in Myrna's name may be made to the family for a future designation.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.