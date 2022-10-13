Myrna Strain

January 19, 1952 - October 10, 2022

Myrna Strain, 70, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Genoa Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Connie Kramer officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and continue one hour prior to the service on Friday, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery.

Myrna Strain was born Jan. 19, 1952, in Fullerton, Nebraska to Harvey and Dora (Keller) Harris. She was the sixth of 10 children. Myrna grew up in Fullerton, Nebraska and graduated from Fullerton High School. On Aug. 11, 1979, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Strain in Fullerton, Nebraska. They most recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. For many years, Myrna was a stay-at-home mom to her three daughters - Samantha Rae, Andrea Linn and Daniella Anna. She was also known to many others as a second mom and second grandma. Myrna was employed at various restaurants over the years, including Bridger's Cafe, Konz Korner, Looking Glass and the Fullerton Sale Barn. Myrna was known around town for her home-made cinnamon rolls, often pulling all-nighters making 15-20 dozen at a time. Aside from being one of the best home cooks, Myrna enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, collecting chicken figurines, cookbooks and especially spending time with her pets and grandchildren.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Kenneth Strain of Genoa; daughter, Samantha (Gary) Mack of Genoa; daughter, Andrea (Alonso) Bustamante of Arvada, Colorado; daughter, Daniella (Nathan) Carlson of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Ethan Strain of Columbus, Austin Strain of Tarnov, Isaac Strain, Hailey Strain and Alexa Strain all of Genoa, Avery Bustamante and Ivy Bustamante of Arvada, Colorado, and Emerson Carlson, Brooklyn Carlson and Spencer Carlson all of Thief River Falls, Minnesota; great-grandson, Elias Strain of Columbus; siblings, Mary Lee Konz of Genoa, Harold (Diane) Harris and Fred Harris both of Fullerton, Margie (Terry) Foland of Texas, Lloyd (Ann) Harris of Gretna, Rex (Patsy) Harris of Republic, Missouri, and Colleen (Kevin) Lincoln of St. Libory; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Myrna was preceded in death by her infant son, Nicolas Frederick Strain; parents, Harvey and Dora Harris and Thomas and Shirley Strain; sister, Maxine Harris; sisters-in-law, Patricia Strain and Sandra Niemann; brother, Kent Harris; and brother-in-law, David Konz.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to ramaekersfh.com