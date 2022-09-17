Myron Baumgart

Myron "Mike" Baumgart

November 18, 1931 - September 8, 2022

Myron "Mike" Baumgart, 90, of Humphrey, Nebraska, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Arbor Care Center Countryside Nursing Home in Madison, Nebraska.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 24, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Methodist Church in Madison, Nebraska, with the Rev. Claire Gager and the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Private family interment will be in the Humphrey City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sept. 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey and continue on Sept. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Myron “Mike” Baumgart was born Nov. 18, 1931, in Humphrey, Nebraska, to Charles and Irene (Kallweit) Baumgart. He graduated from Humphrey Public School in 1949. Mike then enlisted into the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He served from March 1951 to October 1953 at Hickam Air Force Base in Honolulu, Hawaii. He then transferred to the Naval Air Station in San Diego, California, from October 1953 until October 1954.

During time of service, Mike met the love of his life, Louella Rush, and they were united in marriage on March 1, 1952, at Makalapa Chapel in Honolulu. After his honorable discharge from the military, Mike and Louella moved to Humphrey, Nebraska, to begin farming with his father.

Mike served many years on the Granville Township Board, a member of District 67 Humphrey Public School Board, co-owner of Klub 81 for many years, member of the VFW and American Legion and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison, Nebraska.

Mike was grateful for his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed the company of his friends and was always up for a game of cards any day of the week, especially a good game of euchre. He was known for an occasional sly grin and a joke or two. He was grateful for his special coffee buddies and always said, “there's never enough coffee around when the boys get together.”

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Louella Baumgart of Madison; son, Michael (Bonnie) Baumgart of Norfolk; daughter, Vickie (Steve) Pesek of Gibbon; daughter, Sherry (Darrell) Hoefelman of Columbus; son, Timothy (Jennifer) Baumgart of Humphrey; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Shayla (Jim) Stock and Britney and Macy of Columbus, Shane (Amy) Baumgart and Hannah, Emma and Devan of Cornlea, Damien Baumgart of Kearney, Mark Baumgart of Humphrey, Jenna (Lance) Friesen of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Brent (Melissa) Hoefelman and Braylen and Cash of Lincoln, Sierra (Andy) Evans and Hayley of Austin, Texas, Ashley Baumgart of Norfolk, Brett (Maria) Muhlbach and Beckett of Lincoln, Giselle Baumgart of Battle Creek, Jared (Molly) Hoefelman and Emryn and Calla of Humphrey, Easton Baumgart of Humphrey; and sister-in-law, Mary Baumgart of Kansas City, Kansas.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Baumgart; son, Jeffrey Baumgart; brothers, LaVern Baumgart and Norman Baumgart; and sister-in-law, Loraine Baumgart.

