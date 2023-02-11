October 10, 1926—February 7, 2023

Myron Coufal, 96, of Prague, Nebraska, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at South Haven Living Center surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial was held 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague with the Rev. Carson Kain as celebrant. Visitation was from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, with 7 p.m. rosary, all at the church. Interment with military honors and fireman’s last call at Prague National Cemetery.

He was born Oct. 10, 1926, in Abie, Nebraska, to Henry and Helen (Rerucha) Coufal. He was a graduate of Prague High School. Myron served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1945 to 1946. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Prohaska on May 19, 1962, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.

Myron’s career began as a farmer for 10 years. He then owned and operated the Skelly Gas Station followed by Coufal Trucking. In 1972 he began managing the Farmer’s Co-op Elevator where he worked for 20 years. He was also a rural mail carrier for 26 years and after retirement he managed the Prague Centennial Apartments.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a 76-year member of the American Legion Post #254. He was a 30-year member of the Prague Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and served on the Village of Prague Town Board.

Myron enjoyed traveling, remodeling, woodworking, mowing, restoring his 1941 Chevy, NASCAR, dancing and polka music. He especially enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids’ activities.

Myron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Coufal; son, Jeffrey (Brenda) Coufal of Lincoln; daughter, Kimberly (Terry) Kubik of Prague; grandchildren, Kristine (Kyle) German, Brittany (Derek) Hansen and Tyler (Erin) Coufal; great-grandchildren, Harper German, Ella German, Bryson German, Titan Hansen and Callen Hansen; and siblings, Norma (Stanley) Egr and Harvey (Charlotte) Coufal.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Coufal; granddaughter, Abby Kubik; parents, Henry and Helen Coufal; and sister, Marcella Sykora.

Memorials in care of the family for future designations.

Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.