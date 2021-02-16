 Skip to main content
Myron Franzen
Myron Franzen

Myron Franzen

Age 86

Myron Franzen, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, with The Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 21, at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.

