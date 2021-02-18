Myron Franzen
December 2, 1934 - February 10, 2021
Myron Franzen, 86, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Feb. 22 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 22 at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Myron Franzen was born Dec. 2, 1934, on the family farm near Leigh, Nebraska, to Edward H. Franzen and Leona Mae (Linn). He graduated from Leigh High School, Leigh, Nebraska, in 1952.
On June 1, 1956, Myron was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Loseke in Creston, Nebraska. Myron had several occupations as a young man working for a dairy to make deliveries to stores, the Nebraska Department of Roads and he owned a small drywall installation business in Columbus. He eventually found his long-time profession working for the Production Credit Association (PCA) in Columbus. The couple made their home in Columbus before moving to Albion in 1965. While in Albion, Myron was involved with the local Jaycee's, working on local community projects such as the Albion Stock Car Races and the Boone County Fair.
In 1969, Myron and family moved back to Columbus as president of the PCA, holding the position for almost 20 years. After retiring from PCA, he returned to his favorite occupation: farming. He was always active in the community and served as a member of the Platte County Board of Supervisors for 20 years. During this time, he also served on the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) from 1995 to 2010. Myron was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, and served in various roles within the church over many years.
During the Franzens' time in Albion, there was a rash of mysterious spontaneous toilet appearances on front lawns around town. The family is not aware of any documented evidence that Myron was associated with these alleged appearances.
He was known by friends and family for teasing anyone and for his many “Myronisims.” One such infamous Myronism occurred when he gave his beloved wife, Beverly, a tractor mounted posthole digger for her birthday and then proceeded to inform her that he was even going to bring her a truckload of new postholes, too.
In addition, Myron and brothers Don and Lawrence conduct what is known as the “Heckling Committee,” performing an elder's interview of sorts for any and all significant others attending family gatherings. This examination produces some uproarious admissions and misstatements in response, including many that have been rehashed repeatedly over the years.
Myron is survived by his son, Kent (Cindy) Franzen of Henderson, Nebraska; son, Dean (Brenda) Franzen of Yankton, South Dakota; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Franzen of Bethel, Connecticut, Benjamin (Lacey) Franzen of Lake Prior, Minnesota, Taylor (Dain) Whitacre of Omaha, Nebraska, Hunter (fiancée Jordanne Soucie) of Yankton, South Dakota, Cheyanne (fiancé Isaac Lenz) Franzen of Lincoln, Nebraska and Sedonah Franzen of Yankton, South Dakota; great-granddaughters, Lillian and Chloe; great-grandsons, Kreiger, Embry and Callum; brother, Don (Lylus) Franzen of Central City, Nebraska; brother, Lawrence (Myrna) Franzen of Leigh, Nebraska; sister, Janet (Darrell) Kruse of Omaha, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Leona Franzen; wife, Beverly Ann Franzen; sister, Lilas L Kumpf; and brother-in-law, Clarence Kumpf.
