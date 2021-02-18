Myron Franzen

In 1969, Myron and family moved back to Columbus as president of the PCA, holding the position for almost 20 years. After retiring from PCA, he returned to his favorite occupation: farming. He was always active in the community and served as a member of the Platte County Board of Supervisors for 20 years. During this time, he also served on the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) from 1995 to 2010. Myron was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, and served in various roles within the church over many years.

During the Franzens' time in Albion, there was a rash of mysterious spontaneous toilet appearances on front lawns around town. The family is not aware of any documented evidence that Myron was associated with these alleged appearances.

He was known by friends and family for teasing anyone and for his many “Myronisims.” One such infamous Myronism occurred when he gave his beloved wife, Beverly, a tractor mounted posthole digger for her birthday and then proceeded to inform her that he was even going to bring her a truckload of new postholes, too.