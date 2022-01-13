Myron Schneider

Age 75

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a service of remembrance at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation continues on Friday from 9-10 a.m. also at the chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery with military honors. Lunch following in St. Mary's Social Center.