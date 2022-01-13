 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Myron Schneider

Age 75

Myron Schneider, 75, of Schuyler, died Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler with the Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a service of remembrance at 7 p.m. at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. Visitation continues on Friday from 9-10 a.m. also at the chapel. Committal in the Schuyler Cemetery with military honors. Lunch following in St. Mary's Social Center.

Memorials in care of the family for future designation.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.

