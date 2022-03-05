Myrtle C. Forsberg

September 19, 1922 - March 2, 2022

Funeral services are scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Holthus Convention Center in York. Visitation will be one hour prior to services with Roy Williams, Anita Forsberg, Martha Cuellar and Sarah Alink officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 7, 2022 in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel, Nebraska.

She received her education in the country school at Laurel, Nebraska. Later she got her LPN degree in Grand Island, Nebraska, soon after she moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and worked in-care home for many years. She enjoyed gardening, helping the homeless and spending time with her friends. She resided in Columbus until 2016. She loved to tell the story when the gospel came to her family and enjoyed hosting a fellowship meeting in her home in Columbus. Because of failing health in 2016, she moved to York to be near her niece Brenda and Duane Grotz. She resided at Mahoney House until 2020, then she needed more assistance and moved to Hearthstone.