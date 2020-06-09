Nadine Dunker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nadine F. Dunker

June 25, 1929-June 5, 2020

Nadine F. Dunker, 90, of Bennington, passed away peacefully in Omaha on June 5, 2020.

Private graveside services will be held. Interment at Flower Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clarkson School of Nursing.

She is survived by children: Todd (Barb) Dunker, Lance (Michele) Dunker, Clark (Lorie) Dunker, Laurel (Mitch) Keebler and Curt (Anna) Dunker; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Eldon Asche.

She is preceded in death by husband, Laurance Dunker.

Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary Bennington, NE 402-289-2291