Nadine Engel

Nadine Engel of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully in her sleep due to bleeding on her brain, most likely caused by a stroke. Nadine has given the greatest gift of all by continuing to give to others. Her family has honored her wishes of being an organ donor so that others may Live On.

Family will greet friends for visitation at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a CDA rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 31 at St. Bonaventure Church.

Nadine Lynn Muehlmeier was born Jan. 31, 1948, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Bert and Irene (Jahn) Muehlmeier. She attended Pierce Lutheran School before graduating from Norfolk Senior High. Nadine married Eldon Engel on April 2, 1966, at St. Mary’s Church in Norfolk following Eldon’s time in Military Boot Camp.

Nadine lived in Norfolk and Columbus where she worked at Deets and TC Home in sales and retired from BD Medical following a career as a medical associate. Nadine was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, the Catholic Daughters of America, the Elks Country Club, Holiday Dance Club, her beloved Bunco group and her CEC prayer group.

Nadine is survived by her husband, Eldon Engel of Columbus; daughter, Lynn (Jack) Dahm of Coralville, Iowa; grandchildren, Casey (27), Lyndsey (25) (John) Milani and Tyler (21); son, Darin Engel of Omaha; grandchildren, Connor (17), Alexis (14) and Nathan (11); sister, Bev Olson of Norfolk; sister, Kay (Neal) McGrath of Omaha; sister-in-law, Jeanie Muehlmeier of Norfolk; her beloved puppy, Hawkeye (19); along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Irene Muehlmeier; and brother, Gerald Muehlmeier.