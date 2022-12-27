Nadine Marie Johansen

May 5, 1932 - December 24, 2022

Nadine Marie Johansen, 90, of Osceola, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Osceola with the Rev. Val Bartek officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27 followed with a 6 p.m. rosary at the church. Interment will be in the Osceola Cemetery.

Nadine was born May 5, 1932, to William and Lydia (Alt) Jaax north of Shelby in Polk County. She attended Dist. 68 country school in the valley through eighth grade. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1950. She then took normal training as a senior to become a teacher. She began teaching country school at Dist. 14 and 9 near Shelby for nine years.

On Dec. 3, 1959 she was united in marriage to William D. Johansen at St. Johns Church in Omaha on the Creighton campus. To this union two children were born. The family lived in Osceola.

Nadine worked at Osceola elementary school for 26 years as a para.

She enjoyed painting jar lids and dancing to the Big Bands music.

She was a member of St. Vincent’s Catholic Church, Altar Society and Osceola Legion Auxiliary.

Survivors include her husband, William of Osceola; children, Kelley (Jo) Johansen of Columbus and Andy (Jane) Johansen of Columbus; four granddaughters and two great-grandchildren; sister, Geraldine Braithwait of Schuyler; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Phyllis (Lloyd) Schlesinger; one brother, Quentin (Theresa) Jaax of Shelby; and brother-in-law, Ross Braithwait.

Memorials are suggested to St. Vincent’s Catholic Church in Osceola.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements.