Nancy Kapels

Nancy Faye Kapels

June 25, 1943 - June 22, 2022

Nancy Faye Kapels, 78 of Creston, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Emerald Care & Rehab of Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 miles north) with the Rev. Paul Rempfer officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Nancy Faye Kapels was born in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harry and Ruby (Leffers) Becher on June 25, 1943. After spending most of her childhood in Brownsville, Texas, Nancy returned to Nebraska to attend Concordia Teachers College in Seward, Nebraska, where she earned her teaching degree. She was wed to Wilmer Kapels on June 6, 1965, at St. John's Lutheran Church, and together they lived just outside of Creston where they raised three children: Peggy, Amy and Tom.

Nancy lived her life with a passion for teaching, music, faith and her family. She taught in several local Christian and public schools from the time that she graduated college up to a few months before passing, taking time off only to raise her family. In her teaching career spanning 57 years, she touched the lives of many within the community. Nancy was very active within her church of St. John's Lutheran where she was frequently involved with Vacation Bible School, choir, handbell choir, the Women's Missionary Aid and many other special events. In her home life, Nancy was thoroughly devoted to her family and cherished her time with them.

Nancy's surviving family include her husband, Wilmer; her three children, Peggy (Andy) Groothuis, Amy (Todd) Nelson and Tom (Sera) Kapels; six grandchildren, Jason, Connor, Riley, Jordan, Noah and Aydan; and her brother, Gary (Sue) Becher.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Thomas.

Memorials are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Lakeview High School.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com