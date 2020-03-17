Nancy M. Wylie
May 7, 1962-March 12, 2020
Nancy M. Wylie, 57, of Pilger, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Faith Regional Medical Center in Norfolk
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, with Rev. Stephen Niles officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, all at the church. Memorials are those of the family choice.
Nancy Marie was born on May 7, 1962, in Schuyler, to Joseph and Marcella (Jindra) Fichtl. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1980, and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Business. After college, she began working at Gibson's in Norfolk until they closed in the late 1990's. She then took a job at Vishay-Dale Electronics in Norfolk, where she remained employed until 2005 when the Norfolk facility closed. At that time she took a position with Pacific Coast Feather Company in Wayne. She worked at Pacific Coast Feather until the facility was destroyed by a tornado in October of 2013. She then began employment at Bomgaars in Norfolk, where she remained employed until her death. Nancy enjoyed helping the many customers she saw throughout the day and strove to continuously improve her department.
Nancy married Greg Wylie on June 7, 1999, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. They welcomed a son, Kyle, on July 12, 2000. Kyle was the center of Nancy's life. She took great pride in helping him pursue his many academic achievements. Nancy served as a parent volunteer for both his 4-H and FFA organizations during his high school career. You would often find her helping him work his cattle, tend to his chickens, and care for their large garden
Nancy was a volunteer for the Stanton County Fair, acting as a 4-H leader in photography; and volunteered monthly at the Stanton Community Food Bank. She was a lifetime member of New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson.
Nancy is survived by husband, Greg Wylie of Pilger; son, Kyle Wylie of Pilger; parents, Joseph and Marcella Fichtl of Norfolk; sister, Connie (Alvin) Bayer of Clarkson; niece, Amanda Bayer of Clarkson; niece, Jessica (Andy) Evans of Pierce; mother-in-law, Bonnelle Wylie of Winside; brother-in-law, Gary (Lori) Wylie of Winside; brother-in-law, Doug (Jill) Wylie of Windside; sister-in-law, Lynne Olson of Seward; many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by grandparents, Josef and Helen Fichtl, and Adolph and Lillian Jindra; brother, Rodney Fichtl; father-in-law, George “Bruce” Wylie; brother-in-law, Ted Olson; great-niece, Andrea Evans; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.