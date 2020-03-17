Nancy M. Wylie

May 7, 1962-March 12, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, with Rev. Stephen Niles officiating. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday, all at the church. Memorials are those of the family choice.

Nancy Marie was born on May 7, 1962, in Schuyler, to Joseph and Marcella (Jindra) Fichtl. She graduated from Leigh High School in 1980, and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, where she earned an Associate's Degree in Business. After college, she began working at Gibson's in Norfolk until they closed in the late 1990's. She then took a job at Vishay-Dale Electronics in Norfolk, where she remained employed until 2005 when the Norfolk facility closed. At that time she took a position with Pacific Coast Feather Company in Wayne. She worked at Pacific Coast Feather until the facility was destroyed by a tornado in October of 2013. She then began employment at Bomgaars in Norfolk, where she remained employed until her death. Nancy enjoyed helping the many customers she saw throughout the day and strove to continuously improve her department.