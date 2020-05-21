× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy Schultz

January 11, 1946-May 19, 2020

Nancy Schultz, 74, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus. Social distance seating will be in practice, and out of respect for the family, masks are requested. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at McKown Funeral Home, with covid-19 restrictions in place and the family will not be present. Burial will be in the Columbus Cemetery.

Nancy Marie Schultz was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Columbus, to Norval and Eleanor (Thomas) Mahlin. She attended Columbus schools and graduated from Columbus Beauty College in 1964. She married Herbert Schultz on June 5, 1965 at the Federated Church in Columbus. Nancy worked at Becton-Dickinson, Burger King, and did home daycare. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping, and celebrating the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. Nancy was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Red Hat Society.