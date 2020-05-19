Nancy Tworek

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy "Elaine" Tworek

June 28, 1949-May 16, 2020

Nancy "Elaine" Tworek of Columbus, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Public visitation without the family present will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at McKown Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.

Elaine was born on June 28, 1949, at St Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Philip and Marcella (Wegener) Greisen. She graduated from Humphrey Sr. High School in 1969.

She married Michael C. Tworek on Aug. 28, 1971, to which three children were born: Denise, Chris and Steve.

Elaine had a variety of jobs throughout her life, such as Dale Electronics and then providing in-home day care for several years. However, she progressed through a number of positions at Walmart in Columbus before retiring after 19 years of employment.