Nancy Tworek

Nancy "Elaine" Tworek
June 28, 1949-May 16, 2020
Nancy "Elaine" Tworek of Columbus, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Public visitation without the family present will be from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, at McKown Funeral Home. A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery in Columbus.
Elaine was born on June 28, 1949, at St Mary's Hospital in Columbus, to Philip and Marcella (Wegener) Greisen. She graduated from Humphrey Sr. High School in 1969.
She married Michael C. Tworek on Aug. 28, 1971, to which three children were born: Denise, Chris and Steve.
Elaine had a variety of jobs throughout her life, such as Dale Electronics and then providing in-home day care for several years. However, she progressed through a number of positions at Walmart in Columbus before retiring after 19 years of employment.
When she was able to, Elaine enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. She also planted and harvested a large garden every year, canning many of her vegetables. Elaine also enjoyed planting a large assortment of flowers every year with geraniums being one of her favorites. She enjoyed yearly family vacations and being outdoors and watching birds from her sunroom, especially yellow finches and wrens.
Elaine was a proud grandma to four beautiful grandchildren: Rachel, Julia, Emmy and Breccan. She loved to spend time with all of them, watching them grow.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Mike Tworek; and three children: Denise (Dan) Fleeman of Lincoln, Christopher (Lindsay) Tworek of Bennington and Steven Tworek of Columbus; four grandchildren: Rachel Fleeman, Julia Fleeman, Emmy Tworek and Breccan Tworek; and siblings: Jean (Larry) Dohmen of Columbus, Dale (Marilyn) Greisen and Ronald (Christine) Greisen of Platte Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Marcella Greisen; and brother, David Greisen.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
